12-year-old Kansas City boy shot while riding four-wheeler
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an adult relative Thursday evening.
The Kansas City Star reports that the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday night.
Police Officer Thomas Tomasic said the boy was shot in the stomach and the adult was grazed by a bullet.
Originally Published: 31 MAY 19 16:58 ET Updated: 31 MAY 19 21:55 ET ... More >>
