120 days in jail for former women's shelter director

JACKSON (AP) - The former director of a women's shelter in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for stealing.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 44-year-old Allison Leonard was sentenced Monday. She pleaded guilty in August to felony stealing for misappropriating more than $20,000 from the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau. Prosecutors agreed to drop a second charge of fraudulent use of a credit device.

Leonard worked for Safe House for a decade before being named executive director in November 2013. She was fired last year and eventually charged for using Safe House's credit card to buy items for personal use.