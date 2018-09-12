$124 Million Proposed for St. Louis Dome Upgrades

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission is proposing $124 million in improvements to the Edward Jones Dome in hopes of keeping the Rams in St. Louis.

A lease agreement with the team requires the dome to be among the top 25 percent of all stadiums as measured by various criteria. If not, the Rams could break the lease after the 2014 season and potentially move. Owner Stan Kroenke has been non-committal about keeping the Rams in St. Louis.

The CVC plan includes adding 1,500 new club seats, installing a massive 96-foot-long scoreboard over the center of the field and adding windows for more natural light.

Officials say the Rams would be responsible for 52 percent of the cost. Voters in St. Louis city and county would have to approve ballot measures funding the remaining $60 million.