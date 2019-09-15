12th Ranked Cougars Win Again

OTTAWA - The Cougars visited the Ottawa Braves Thursday night after competing in the 2019 Missouri Fall Baptist Invite and splitting matches 1-1.

Columbia entered tonight as the 12th ranked team in the country for NAIA, trying to add another win to their resume, while Ottawa is trying to get back into the top 25 after falling out last week.

The Cougars started slow as the Braves would win the first set 26-24, but Ottawa would not score more than 20 points in a set the rest of the game as the Cougars won the next three 25-18, 25-19, and 25-19 to win the match.

Columbia was led by Senior Kiersten Anderson with 14 digs, Sophmore Sidney Branson with 13 digs, and Junior Jaqueline Silva with 11 digs.

The Cougars advance to 7-2 on the season and will participate in the Kansas Wesleyan University classic this weekend.