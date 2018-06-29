$13,600 in earrings stolen from Missouri store

TROY (AP) - Troy police are searching for two men who they say stole $13,600 worth of diamond earrings from a jewelry store.

KSDK-TV reports the theft happened Tuesday evening at Lincoln County Jewelry.

Police say the men asked to see a display case of 10 pairs of diamond earrings. They say the men snatched the display case and fled outside into a waiting car.

Police say they are believed to be involved in a similar theft that happened in Columbia. They say the car is a gold Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.