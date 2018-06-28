13 indicted for motor vehicle fraud in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal grand jury in St. Louis has indicted 13 people on charges of motor vehicle fraud involving bogus titles and other phony documents.

Federal prosecutors say the defendants conspired to forge documents to obtain motor vehicle titles and title loans from the state of Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old Randall Hinton was indicted in August, with the other 12 indictments issued last week.

Some of the defendants are accused of manipulating the value of the vehicles and changing the state of residence of vehicle owners to Illinois to avoid paying Missouri taxes. Others are charged with removing the names of the lenders that financed the car purchases in order to sell the vehicles to unsuspecting buyers who would later be unable to register the cars due to existing liens.