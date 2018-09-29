13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving

3 hours 38 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News
By: Mark Saunders, KGTV

 Encinitas, CA (KGTV) -- A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while lobster diving off the coast of Encinitas Saturday morning.

The attack was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 900 block of Neptune Ave. at Beacon Beach, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards were also on scene.

The 13-year-old endured traumatic injuries to his upper torso and was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital. The child was conscious and talking, according to Encinitas Lifeguards Captain Larry Giles.

The condition of the boy is unknown.

The coastline has been closed for 48 hours from La Costa Ave. to Swami's State Beach and signs have been posted to alert beach-goers, according to Capt. Giles. A nearby surf competition scheduled was also canceled.

There have been no other reports of shark sightings and officials are unsure of what type of shark attacked the boy, though it was estimated to have been about 11 feet long.

Witness video showed divers waving down responders as the child was pulled to shore and treated, before being airlifted from the beach.

Chad Hammel, who was diving nearby, said he and his friends heard the victim scream for help after being bit and swam over to help.

"We're not in the water for over 30 minutes and we hear screaming ... And then I realized that he was yelling, 'I got bit. Help!'" said Hammel. "We swim over to him, throw him on the kayak ... we're telling him he's going to be ok.

"Luckily we got him out of the water because once we threw him up on the kayak and started heading in, that's when I looked back and the shark was behind the kayak."

Hammel said that Saturday was opening day for lobster diving and the victim was diving for lobster for the first time.

More News

Grid
List

Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues artists are known for bringing people together to listen to music and look at art.... More >>
16 minutes ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Alpaca farm opens to the public
Alpaca farm opens to the public
COLUMBIA – A Columbia alpaca farm opened to the public Saturday for National Alpaca Farm Days. The farm only... More >>
49 minutes ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
COLUMBIA - It was a day of food, fun, and learning for kids of all ages at the annual South... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:22:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
BOONVILLE- Police arrested two men Friday night after an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store at 501 W. Ashley... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
Encinitas, CA ( KGTV ) -- A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while lobster diving off the coast... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who was shot by a son who was defending his mother has been sentenced... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:38:00 AM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

EPA to remove radioactive waste from St. Louis area landfill
EPA to remove radioactive waste from St. Louis area landfill
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - Residents in a community north of St. Louis got some news this week they've longed wanted... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:34:00 AM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Trump changes course by ordering FBI investigation into Kavanaugh
Trump changes course by ordering FBI investigation into Kavanaugh
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump ordered a limited, week-long FBI probe of the allegations against his Supreme Court pick, Judge... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Court rejects former trooper's lawsuit in Ellingson drowning case
Court rejects former trooper's lawsuit in Ellingson drowning case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a former Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant who... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 7:47:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

FNF Week 6: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 6: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - Six weeks into the high school football season and the chilly fall weather has finally arrived. The players... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

Republicans agree to FBI probe into Kavanaugh, Senate vote delay
Republicans agree to FBI probe into Kavanaugh, Senate vote delay
Washington D.C. (CNN) - Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation was suddenly thrown into doubt Friday as Senate Republicans called for a one-week... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 4:12:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Authorities: Pettis County man tried to make pipe bomb to use on ex-wife
Authorities: Pettis County man tried to make pipe bomb to use on ex-wife
PETTIS COUNTY - A man has been charged with the unlawful manufacturing of a weapon after he allegedly tried to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Kentucky woman arrested after deputies find 45 pounds of meth during stop
Kentucky woman arrested after deputies find 45 pounds of meth during stop
PHELPS COUNTY - Deputies arrested a woman from Kentucky in the Rolla area on Tuesday after finding drugs in her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 2:29:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Kennesaw Ridge Road break-in and shooting leaves neighborhood confused
Kennesaw Ridge Road break-in and shooting leaves neighborhood confused
COLUMBIA - A break-in and shooting off of Kennesaw Ridge Road left some residents at the Spencer's Crest Complex in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:56:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Jello wrestling event takes over conversation at Hallsville Funfest
Jello wrestling event takes over conversation at Hallsville Funfest
HALLSVILLE - New additions to the Hallsville Funfest have some residents concerned for how family-friendly the event really is. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:33:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Friends of Lincoln University student react to upgraded murder charge
Friends of Lincoln University student react to upgraded murder charge
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury has upgraded charges against the man accused of killing Lincoln University student Charon Session... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Senate Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh's nomination to Senate floor
Senate Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh's nomination to Senate floor
(CNN) -- The Senate could be forced to delay a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation after Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 1:09:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News

Facebook says attack exposed information of 50 million users
Facebook says attack exposed information of 50 million users
(CNN Money) -- An attack on Facebook discovered earlier this week exposed information on nearly 50 million of the social... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 Friday, September 28, 2018 12:25:00 PM CDT September 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 67°
7pm 65°
8pm 66°
9pm 64°