13-year-old donates more than $1,000 to MU Children's Hospital

COLUMBIA - A local middle-schooler reminded Columbia of the true meaning of Christmas.

13-year-old Brittany Stine, a student at West Junior High, donated $1,060 to MU Children's Hospital Wednesday.

Stephanie Baehman, media relations coordinator for MU Health Systems, said Stine asked her family and friends to not give her Christmas presents, but instead give money and donations that she could give to MU Children's Hospital. Baehman said Stine "far exceeded her expectations."

Baehman told KOMU 8 News this act of kindness brought Stine to the MU Children's Hospital for the first time. She said Stine has no ties to the hospital, but wanted to do something for the community.

Stine's school principal, mother and grandmother accompanied her for the check presentation on Wednesday. After the check presentation, Stine took a tour of the hospital to learn how her donation will be used.