13-year-old Fleeing from Police Causes Fatal Wreck

WASHINGTON (AP) - An eastern Missouri teenager is dead after her car was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly fleeing from police.

The Washington Missourian reports that 17-year-old Aubrey Nothum of Washington died at a hospital after the accident on Highway 100.

Authorities say Nothum was stopped at a red light at 12:04 a.m. Friday when a pickup driven by the 13-year-old struck the driver's side of Nothum's car. The Missourian says the 13-year-old was fleeing from a Franklin County deputy.

The 13-year-old and her 11-year-old brother, a passenger in the truck, are hospitalized with moderate injuries.