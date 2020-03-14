13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to death in her home, and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested.

St. Louis County Police officers were called to the home Wednesday afternoon and say they found Ada Lovett with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the stabbing appears to have been the result of a domestic incident.

Police have not released the girl's name. The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles accused of crimes.

