13-year-old girl dead after car crash

LACLEDE COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a car accident Friday night.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said Samantha Woodcock was traveling in a car with Tiffany and Kameron Woodcock at the time of the accident. All three victims were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment.

Samantha was later pronounced dead. Kameron was listed with serious injuries, and Tiffany was listed with moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol said the accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-44 at the 123 mile marker in Lebanon.

Authorities said one car lost control and struck another vehicle. That first car then drifted back across the median and hit the Woodcocks' car going the other way.

According to the Highway Patrol's records, this is Troop I's 16th fatality for the month of December, and the 41st overall in the year 2016.