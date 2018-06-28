13-year-old girl suspected of shooting Korean couple in St. Louis suburb

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Bellefontaine Neighbors are searching for a 13-year-old girl suspected of shooting and critically wounding a Korean couple in their 70s at a beauty supply store.

The shooting happened Tuesday at King's Beauty Supply. The victims are the parents of the store owner. They were working in the store and speak little English.

The girl and another juvenile had been kicked out of the store earlier in the day for stealing items. Police say the shoplifting was not reported.

The girls returned later and the couple called police. One girl was taken into custody, the other released with a warning.

The girl released on the warning is suspected of returning and shooting the couple. Police say she should be considered armed and dangerous.