13th Annual Katy Trail Bike Ride Stops in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The 13 annual Katy Trail Bike Ride stopped for the night in Columbia Tuesday. The ride is 252 miles long total, broken up over the course of a week. The bikers began in Clinton and end in St. Charles on Friday. Tuesday was the longest segment of the ride, 70 miles from Sedalia to Columbia. One biker said the trail ride is fun...at first.

"When you're starting you're really excited and then when you're done you are really glad it's over," said Evan Stuart.

It is Stuart's third year participating in the ride. He and the 300 other bikers will sleep in either tents set up at Rock Bridge Elementary School or local hotels, if they prefer.

"Some people go to hotels, but me and my buddies from work like to camp out and sit around the fire at night," said Stuart.

Missouri State Parks spokesperson Steph Deidrick said she is very happy with the turnout this year.

"This year the ride booked up in three days," Deidrick said. "It's first come first serve, and this year we have ages ranging from nine to 80 years old."

Deidrick wasn't sure about the exact number, but she said it takes a lot of volunteers to make this ride possible. The Department of Natural Resources sponsors the ride and provides frequent stops with food and snacks, tire pumps, luggage delivery, and breakfast and dinner.

"There is an incredible amount of logistics that goes into planning an event like this that goes across the whole state and lasts for a week," Deidrick said. "It's very exciting to see it working out so well."