13th Circuit courts launch the new normal May 18
After weeks of video conference trials and reduced dockets, courtrooms in the 13th Judicial Circuit will begin regularly hosting proceedings once again starting Monday, according to an administrative order.
Courts have been operating as nonessential businesses, according to the order, which means greatly reduced and socially distanced services. Under the regulations, courts held most proceedings via video conference or phone. These regulations will officially be lifted after Friday, but the courtrooms won’t be at pre-pandemic occupancy just yet.
