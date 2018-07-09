14 Cars Stolen From St. Charles Dealership

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles police are searching for those responsible for stealing more than a dozen cars from a dealership.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that AutoCenters St. Charles was broken into late Monday or early Tuesday. Thieves stole all the keys and drove away with 14 vehicles.

Police say most of the stolen vehicles were recovered Tuesday in an apartment parking lot in Hazelwood. Three cars remain missing, and the suspects remain at large.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com