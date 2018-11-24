14 Injured at California Fireworks Show

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - At least 14 people have been injured due to malfunctioning fireworks at an annual 4th of July show northwest of Los Angeles.

Police Cmdr. John Parks said a detonation occurred about 9:20 p.m. Thursday at the city-run Fireworks Extravaganza located in a large community park in Simi Valley. It wasn't clear how many people were in attendance but Parks said the event usually attracts several thousand revelers.

Jordan Roberts, a public safety dispatcher with the Ventura County Fire Department, said more than a dozen people were being taken to area hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.

No other details were immediately made available.

Simi Valley is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.