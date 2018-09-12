#14 Missouri Hosts #22 Florida

COLUMBIA (AP) - Year 2 in the SEC has been a huge success for Missouri. Now a major hurdle awaits.

The 14th-ranked and undefeated Tigers will try to keep it up against one of the nation's top defenses - minus their most indispensable player.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Maty Mauk makes his first career start in place of injured James Franklin Saturday against No. 22 Florida.

The Gators (4-2, 3-1 SEC) lost quarterback Jeff Driskel (broken leg) in mid-September, and three other starters are out for the season. The latest subtraction was running back Matt Jones, who underwent left knee surgery earlier this week.

Missouri (6-0, 2-0) is coming off the signature win in coach Gary Pinkel's 13 seasons, an impressive 41-26 victory at Georgia that was the school's first road triumph over top 10 competition since 1981.