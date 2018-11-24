14 Mo. Schools Splitting Federal Grant Funds

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Fourteen Missouri schools will share $7.5 million in federal funds aimed at low-achieving schools.

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to eight schools in St. Louis and four in St. Louis County's Riverview Gardens School District. Also receiving money are Martin Luther King Elementary in Kansas City and Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia.

This is Missouri's third round of funding from the federal School Improvement Grants program.

State officials say schools generally use the money for hiring staff such as instructional coaches and career counselors. Other uses include special reading and math programs, professional development, and extended learning programs such as classes on Saturdays or during spring and winter breaks.