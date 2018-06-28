14 pounds of pot, guns, cash seized in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force seized 14 pounds of marijuana, four guns, $14,000 in cash, a ballistic vest and other drug paraphernalia from a home Tuesday afternoon.

Two narcotic search warrants were served in the 2300 block of Schott Road in Cole County.

20-year-old Steven Kusgen and 30-year-old James Knapp were taken into custody and face charges of possession of a controlled substance.