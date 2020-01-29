14 taken to hospital, 1 critical, after bus-car collision
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say one person was critically injured and 14 people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a city bus and car collided.
Police say the crash happened Friday near Children's Mercy Hospital in downtown Kansas City.
A man sitting in the back of the bus was critically injured. A woman and a 2-year-old in the car also were taken to the hospital.
Eleven people on the bus were also taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
More News
Grid
List
MIAMI - Super Bowl LIV is four days away, and Chiefs fans are swarming the city of Miami ready to... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Sheriffs offices from multiple counties arrested 25 people in Cooper County for various drug offenses after a long-term... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Some fans were still looking for Super Bowl tickets on Wednesday, but some ticket companies said prices... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Laborer's International Union of North America (LIUNA) issued a statement about the death of one of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Super Bowl Sunday is already affecting local businesses. "We've had multiple times where we get stuff in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Lucky’s Market announced Wednesday that is has made a purchase agreement for the seven stores it will... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton house fire killed five cats and caused up to $20,000 worth of damage to a single... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two weeks ago, the Missouri State Auditor’s office removed the person in charge of the audit into... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capitol dome in Missouri will shine red for the Kansas City Chiefs as the... More >>
in
MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side of the Super Bowl's annual media night melee with a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Patricia Beasley entered MU Health Care's University Hospital today fully recovered and with a smile on her face... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital and Stephens College announced a new partnership Wednesday, aimed at developing a nursing program. “Stephens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall overnight and early Wednesday morning is creating slick road conditions around mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Works announced... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Overnight snowfall has prompted a number of school districts in mid-Missouri to close or delay opening. Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association aims to help answer some questions about the state's young medical marijuana... More >>
in
BOONVILLE— Pinnacle Hospital closed its doors in mid-January , and former patients are trying to get their health records. ... More >>
in
SOUTH BEACH - Fans from all over came to Ocean Drive Tuesday to see all the national media outlets talk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Most dogs spend their days playing with toys, getting belly rubs and eating treats. But, one Columbia dog... More >>
in