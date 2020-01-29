14 taken to hospital, 1 critical, after bus-car collision

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police say one person was critically injured and 14 people were taken to hospital as a precaution after a city bus and car collided.

Police say the crash happened Friday near Children's Mercy Hospital in downtown Kansas City.

A man sitting in the back of the bus was critically injured. A woman and a 2-year-old in the car also were taken to the hospital.

Eleven people on the bus were also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

