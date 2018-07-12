14-year-old accused of suburban St. Louis carjacking

OVERLAND (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old is accused as a juvenile of carjacking a California woman's rental car last month while she was getting gas in a St. Louis suburb.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis teenager is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and resisting arrest. Overland police Lt. Steve Branham says a family court will decide if he should be tried as an adult.

Authorities say the alleged carjacking took place May 23, when a 20-year-old man at another gas pump saw the theft unfold and tried to intervene. Police say the man punched the carjacker and held onto the vehicle as it sped away, dragging him a short distance.

The 53-year-old woman from San Franciso was not injured.