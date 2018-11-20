14-Year-Old Driver Involved in Accident

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Sunrise Beach girl was involved in a car accident they said happened Saturday, Nov. 16 on Route TT, a few hundred feet East of Three Oaks Road.

The Highway Patrol crash report said Mattea Ehler, 14, was traveling eastbound on Route TT around noon Saturday. The report said Ehler over corrected the vehicle she was driving. The Highway Patrol said she crashed into 79-year-old, Edward Oughton's vehicle.

Troopers said Ehler was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would not say whether Ehler would get a ticket, since she is under the state's legal driving age. They said they could not disclose any information because Ehler is a minor.

The Mary Dickerson Juvenile Justice Center said it is illegal for a 14-year-old to be driving and she could be cited.