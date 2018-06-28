14-year-old Enters Not Guilty Plea in School Shooting

JOPLIN (AP) - A 14-year-old boy pleaded not guilty today in a shooting at his middle school in Joplin. A judge this week found enough evidence to send Thomas White to trial for allegedly firing an assault rifle inside his middle school and pointing the gun at school administrators. Jasper County Circuit Judge David Mouton set a March 23rd date for pretrial motions in the case against White. White was bound over for trial Monday by another Jasper County judge on five felony counts related to the shooting and an alleged escape attempt. White was 13 at the time of the October ninth shootings. He is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of armed criminal action.