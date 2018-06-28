14-year-old girl fatally shot in home of friend in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 14-year-old girl has been fatally shot in a St. Louis home.

Police identified the victim as Jamayha Luss. She was found suffering from a gunshot to the back Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

Two teenage boys had come to the friend's house before the shooting. Authorities believe that one of the teen's had a gun. The teenage boys left before police arrived.

The shooting is under investigation.