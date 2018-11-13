140 Dogs Rescued from Rural Home

The Humane Society removed 170 dogs from the same property in Senath, MO five years ago. The dogs are being taken to the Humane Society's facilities in St. Louis for veterinarian care. But officials say they don't know if all the dogs will make it. When the same property was raided five years ago, the owner gave up the dogs and agreed to move to a different location where she was less likely to hoard animals. As a result, no charges were filed in that case. But investigators say they will likely charge the owner this time, if only to get mandatory counseling and inspections to keep it from happening again.