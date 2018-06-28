142-year-old SW Mo. Church to Close Sunday

AURORA, Mo. - A southwest Missouri church that is more than 100 years old will have its last service this Sunday.

The First Christian Church in downtown Aurora will close its doors because of a dwindling congregation.

KYTV-TV reports the congregation was formed 142 years ago and has been worshipping in its current church for 105 of those years.

The Rev. Charlie Bahn says the congregation has dwindled and reserve funds from selling the church parsonage have run out. And he says Aurora residents have about 30 churches to attend.

The final church service will be at 10:30 this Sunday.

The church will be sold and Bahn says he hopes another church will be able to use the building.