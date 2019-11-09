15 Arrested at Patriot Coal Protests in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A mine workers' protest outside a St. Louis-based coal company led to 15 arrests Tuesday.



The United Mine Workers says 15 protesters were arrested in a non-violent demonstration outside the Peabody Energy Corporation building downtown. Patriot Coal was spun off from the energy company in 2007 and filed for bankruptcy last year.



A federal appeals court ruled in August that Peabody Energy remains obligated to maintain health-care benefits for more than 3,100 retirees of Heritage Coal, another Peabody spinoff company.