15 Arrested at Patriot Coal Protests in St. Louis

6 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 24 2013 Sep 24, 2013 Tuesday, September 24, 2013 2:37:14 PM CDT September 24, 2013 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A mine workers' protest outside a St. Louis-based coal company led to 15 arrests Tuesday.

The United Mine Workers says 15 protesters were arrested in a non-violent demonstration outside the Peabody Energy Corporation building downtown. Patriot Coal was spun off from the energy company in 2007 and filed for bankruptcy last year.

A federal appeals court ruled in August that Peabody Energy remains obligated to maintain health-care benefits for more than 3,100 retirees of Heritage Coal, another Peabody spinoff company.

