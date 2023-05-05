COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $75 million to 15 projects across the state through the Industrial Site Development Grant Program.
The Industrial Site Development Grant Program, which launched in December 2022, focuses on helping communities develop shovel-ready industrial sites to attract new businesses and support business expansion. It is part of Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget plan and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“We look forward to the benefits this program will provide for businesses and communities statewide,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release Friday.
The program awarded competitive grants to communities to fund costs related to the start and growth of industrial sites. The city of Moberly received $1,085,560, the only project in the mid-Missouri area that received funding.
In total, the program will help develop 9,700 acres for industrial use, according to the release. Of the $75 million that was awarded, $50 million was reserved for sites that are 1,000 acres or larger, while $25 million was reserved for sites smaller than 1,000 acres.
“This program is awarding funds to a variety of communities, large and small, all across our state,” Shad Burner, director of federal initiatives for the DED, said. “Whether for a city, county, or port authority, having industrial sites ready for businesses is absolutely critical to growth. We’re excited to support local economies through grant awards that are helping establish foundations for success.”
For more information on the 15 projects, visit the program's website.