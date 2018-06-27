15 Shot in 5 St. Louis Shootings

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are searching for suspects after a violent night in which 15 people were shot in five incidents.

No one died in the shootings. It wasn't clear if any of the cases were connected.

Five people were shot around 9:30 p.m. Monday on the city's north side, including four juveniles. Victims told police a fistfight earlier in the night may have spurred the shootings.

Three people were shot 30 minutes later about a mile away. Police say they were standing near a car when a man began shooting.

Five others were shot just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, again in north St. Louis, when a man with an assault rifle opened fire outside an apartment. One victim is in critical condition.

Two other men were shot in separate incidents.