15 Tornado Sirens Coming to Central Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Officials in Cole County are planning to add 15 tornado sirens in central Missouri.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports county commissioners have approved a proposal to put 15 weather warning sirens in areas outside Jefferson City. Communities where a new siren is to be located would pay $5,000 per siren.

Jefferson City officials in March approved a nearly $300,000 contract to purchase and install sirens in Missouri's capital city. The plans for the sirens have been merged.

County officials had proposed 22 places for news siren to cover the most people outside of Jefferson City, and county commissioners selected 15 of those places.