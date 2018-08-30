15-year-old driver with learner's permit dies in crash

PARK HILLS (AP) - A 15-year-old driver with a learner's permit died following an accident in rural eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Erin Mathenia of Park Hills died at the scene of the crash Thursday morning in Washington County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Mathenia drove into the path of a dump truck on Highway 21. Her mother was a passenger and was hospitalized with serious injuries. Her 14-year-old brother was also in the car but was not hurt. The driver of the truck was not injured.