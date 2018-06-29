15-Year-Old Girl Dead After Accidental Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 15-year-old St. Louis girl is dead in an apparent accidental shooting - her mentally-challenged brother thought he was playing with a toy gun. Police say the family recently moved into a home and the 20-year-old brother found a shotgun that had been spray-painted gold behind a dresser. Police say he didn't realize the gun was real when it went off, killing his sister, Alicia Anderson.