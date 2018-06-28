15-Year-Old Girl Injured From Stolen Vehicle Crash

BOONE COUNTY - A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital Monday after she was seriously injured when a stolen SUV she was riding in hit a bridge Sunday.

Deputies and emergency responders said they went to Hartsburg Bottom Road and Bush landing Road at around 8:20 a.m. Sunday where they found the girl and a 15-year-old boy with lesser injuries. The two were near a demolished 2001 gray Chevrolet Blazer that deputies said was reported stolen out of Indianola, Iowa near Des Moines.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said three other juveniles were in the SUV when it crashed and fled the scene to the Missouri River. Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers found the three nearby. There was a 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy along with a 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said four of the five juveniles were reported runaways from Iowa. While the injured 15-year-old remains in the hospital, deputies turned the others into juvenile authorities.