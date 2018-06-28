15 years after daughter's disappearance, mother uses her grief to support others

4 months 3 weeks 3 days ago Friday, February 02 2018 Feb 2, 2018 Friday, February 02, 2018 5:39:00 PM CST February 02, 2018 in News
By: Mackenzie Huck, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

HOLTS SUMMIT - Marianne Asher-Chapman's daughter, Angie Yarnell, disappeared in 2003. Now, fifteen years later, Angie, and the nearly 100,000 other missing people in the United States have a day designated to honoring them. 

"She's been gone 172 months, exactly," Asher-Chapman said. "It never gets easier and you never want to stop talking about them until they come home, so this day means a lot."

Saturday is the first annual National Missing Person's Day. Jo Ann Lowitzer founded National Missing Persons Day to provide increased awareness of the needs of the missing. Her daughter, Alexandria, went missing in 2010. She said continued alertness and awareness improve the chances of returning loved ones to their families.

Asher-Chapman knows Lowitzer personally, as she does many other families of missing persons.

"We need days like this, because we come together as one big family," Asher-Chapman said. "That's what we are. One big family. Of course, I wish we were a smaller family, but we are family and we need to support each other."

Reaching out to other families is how Asher-Chapman met Peggy Florence. Her daughter, Jasmine Haslag, has been missing since 2007. Together, the two founded Missouri Missing, a non-profit that provides support for families of missing persons. While Florence no longer works with Missouri Missing, she has not stopped fighting to find her daughter.

Both women said not knowing about their daughters' whereabouts is the hardest part.

"I just want to know," Asher-Chapman said. "I don't care if they find a fingernail, as long as they can confirm it's Angie's, I'll be comforted."

Yarnell's husband, Michael, was charged with her murder in 2008, though her remains have not yet been found. Asher-Chapman said she'll keep fighting until she is.

"I didn't know what to do when Angie went missing," Asher-Chapman said. "I mean, I'd never had a missing daughter before. There was no one to help me and I felt alone. Now I know what to do, and I can help others. The most important thing people need to do is file the missing person's report."

In an email, Sgt. Shawn Griggs of Missouri State Highway Patrol, said the same.

"If a loved one ever goes missing, contact the local law enforcement agency of where the person was last seen and/or known to be, as soon as possible. THERE IS NO WAITING PERIOD, despite what you may hear on TV."
Asher-Chapman said she wants people to know that something like this can happen to anyone.
"You know, people think this will never happen to them," Asher-Chapman said. "But it can. It can happen to anyone and it very well may."
If a loved one goes missing, Griggs gave some tips:
  • Provide as much information was possible to law enforcement. Every detail counts
  • Provide law enforcement with current photos of the missing person
  • Be proactive in the investigation (social media, news media)
  • If you have new information, keep the law enforcement agency informed and up-to-date
  • Contact the MSHP Missing Persons Unit with any questions

Florence said there are several resources, but NamUs, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, is one of the most important tools for families with missing loved ones.

"Anyone can go in there and put in information. It isn't just law enforcement," Florence said. "I know a family that found their sister because someone had identified the tattoos on a recovered body. It helps reunite families, or at least bring closure."

While Saturday is the first National Missing Person's Day, Missouri holds its own Missing and Unidentified Persons Day in June. Asher-Chapman said Missouri Missing holds an annual event on the day, and she puts up green ribbons on the day her daughter disappeared.

"I don't want to give up," Asher-Chapman said. "At Missouri Missing, our slogan is never give up, Never, never, never give up."

If you know anything about any missing person's case, you are urged to contact Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Persons Unit.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 97°
3pm 98°
4pm 95°
5pm 93°