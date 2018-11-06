150 Animals Removed from South-Central Missouri

BARNETT (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri says it will be several weeks before more than 150 animals removed from a south-central Missouri property can recover.

The Humane Society and other authorities on Tuesday were removing cats, dogs, horses and goats from the property about 40 miles southwest of Jefferson City in Morgan County. Authorities say that many of the animals are underweight and sick after living in filthy conditions. A dead foal was found in a barrel on the land.

The property owner and tenant voluntarily gave up the animals. The Sheriff's Department is pursuing animal abuse charges.

The Humane Society says as many of the animals as possible will be put up for adoption once they are well enough.