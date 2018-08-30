150 Cats Removed From Kansas City Apartments

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City animal shelter is asking for help after it was asked to house up to 150 cats seized from a Kansas City woman.

Kansas City police say the animals were taken Monday from apartments in north Kansas City owned by one woman. Many of the cats are ill and will require medical treatment.

The Kansas City Star reports KC Pet Project spokeswoman Tori Fugate says the shelter had already taken in 80 cats in the last week. She says it will take some time before the cats seized Monday are ready for adoption, and the shelter could use donations of crates, cat litter and money to care for the animals.

Police say animal control officials found the cats after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.