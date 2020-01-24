15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season

ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars women's team took on conference opponent Harris-Stowe State University Hornets in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cougars defeated the Hornets 63-44 to improve to 12-1 in conference play and 16-3 on the season.

The Cougars stifled any offense that the Hornets had in the first quarter holding them to single digits. The Hornets had no answer for the Cougars offense who went on a 13-3 run and put 21 in the first.

The Columbia offense continued to shine while putting up another 14 points in the second quarter. After a hard fought quarter, the Cougars went into halftime leading by 19.

The Hornets came out of the half looking strong but were still no match for the Cougar defense. Harris-Stowe put up a valiant effort in the second half but the Cougars had built up enough of a lead to win handily.

Mai Nienhueser was the game's leading scorer and rebounder with 20 points and 9 boards for the Cougars. Jordan Alford and Reagan Wieser both finished as the leading assisters in the game with 3 assists.

Columbia will be at Southwell Complex again on Saturday, January 25 at 1pm CT to take on the Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) University Trojans in another AMC battle.