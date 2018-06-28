16 students, 1 MU professor safe in Brussels amid terror attacks

COLUMBIA – The University of Missouri confirms all the journalism students in Brussels were safe Tuesday morning.

MU Spokesperson Christian Basi said 16 students were in Brussels when the attacks happened. He said the school had been in contact with them all.

Basi said the MU faculty members were safe as well.

Journalism student Meg Hilling is studying abroad in Brussels. She also confirmed all 16 students and one MU professor were safe.

Basi said the faculty members had been in contact with the parents of the students studying abroad.