16-year-old arrested in connection to February murder
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a February shooting in Columbia.
The Columbia Police Department arrested the suspect on Tuesday, according to a news release.
On February 5, Joseph Valention Taylor died in a shooting in the 1400 block of Doris Drive, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. It was reportedly a home invasion.
A resident reported two people entered the home and Taylor was shot and killed while inside, according to the release. The second person ran from the home.
The 16-year-old is being held by juvenile authorities.
CPD said this is still an ongoing investigation.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- The hotel industry has taken a massive hit as people continue to abide by stay-at-home orders during the... More >>
in
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding remains a concern in several states along the Missouri River, even though the weather has... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are heroes rescuing others from these tough times. A South Kansas City grocery store... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police believe no one is injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night. Police... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri Executive Director Lindsay Lopez about the growing... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 continues to change daily life, many people are turning to their faith for solace. But... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri’s health chief said Wednesday that he is directing medical professionals to provide racial data about... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel in Boonville has temporarily shut down business operations and implemented furloughs... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - The road to recovery from addiction can be hard. Now COVID-19 is bringing more challenges to those fighting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson is continuing to address the daily changes happening in Missouri due to COVID-19. On... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City and county officials gave an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday during a virtual press conference. Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has made changes to its day-to-day operations since the "Stay Home Order" went into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival mourned the loss of famed sing-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday due to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol to work on an emergency coronavirus funding bill.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in