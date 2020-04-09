16-year-old arrested in connection to February murder

COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of 2nd degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with a February shooting in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department arrested the suspect on Tuesday, according to a news release.

On February 5, Joseph Valention Taylor died in a shooting in the 1400 block of Doris Drive, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. It was reportedly a home invasion.

A resident reported two people entered the home and Taylor was shot and killed while inside, according to the release. The second person ran from the home.

The 16-year-old is being held by juvenile authorities.

CPD said this is still an ongoing investigation.