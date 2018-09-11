16-year-old arrested, police say he robbed shop with airsoft gun

JEFFERSON CITY - Police said Monday they've arrested a suspect who they said used what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun to hold up a Jefferson City snack shop Friday.

The news release said the suspect walked into the Bee Line Snack Shop at 1100 Missouri Blvd. around 9 p.m. Friday, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money. Police said the suspect was covering his face with a scarf and threatening the clerk with what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol before running out of the store.

The report said no one was harmed.

After receiving a tip, officers learned the identity of the 16-year-old suspect and arrested him on charges including first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Police said after searching a residence in the 1400 block of St. Mary's Boulevard, officers recovered the pistol used in the robbery. The report said it was a black airsoft pistol.

[Editor's note: the headline to this story has been updated for clarity.]