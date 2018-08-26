16-year-old dies after car overturns, catches fire

PHELPS COUNTY - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday morning after his car overturned and caught fire, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tristen Russ, of St. James, was travelling southbound on Missouri Highway 68, 2 miles south of the Missouri Highway 2 Junction.

His vehicle crossed the center of the highway and travelled to the left side of the road before it began to skid. After striking a fence and a tree, the vehicle overturned and caught fire, the crash report said.

The Phelps County coroner pronounced Russ dead at the scene, the patrol said.