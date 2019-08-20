16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a St. Louis shooting.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened early Sunday in the Carr Square neighborhood in the northern part of the city. Family members say the slain teen was Jason Eberhart Jr. He is the 11th child or teenager fatally shot in St. Louis city this summer.
His cousin, 49-year-old Charles Shelton, said Eberhart had "a lot of potential" and that the plan was "for him to follow his big brother in football."
Eberhart's brother, Antonio Phillips, plays football for Ball State University. His father played at the University of Illinois and has been a coach in the St. Louis area.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY- A group of Missouri protesters are taking a stand against self-driving trucks in the state. Over 29... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a restraining order Monday against Senate Bill 391, regarding regulation of concentrated... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY — A former teacher at a Catholic school in Kansas City alleges in a lawsuit that she was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County FEMA Disaster Relief Center in Jefferson City is wrapping up operations on Tuesday, but... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services received over 2,100 medical marijuana facility applications by the deadline.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Going grocery shopping Tuesday could impact more than just your own home. Lucky's Market and The Food Bank... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri and the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital announced and signed a partnership to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Jefferson City Memorial Airport could face demolition after suffering major flood damages. Airport officials are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees announced Monday that the hospital will pursue independent operations beginning in late... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia is approved a plan that would put brighter lights in the city's downtown area.... More >>
in
SEDALIA - A Tipton Correctional Center inmate was found unconscious Monday night near Sedalia. Earlier that day, he had walked... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 5,000 freshmen began classes at the University of Missouri on Monday. According to the MU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is expected to vote on plans establishing medical marijuana business licenses at Monday night's city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The first of two trials involving a Columbia man begins with jury selection on Monday. Mehrdad Fotoohighiam,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate and unrelated incidents involving gunfire from Sunday night and early Monday. ... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One man was transported to University Hospital after a boating accident Saturday night. Cody Vaughn, 22, was... More >>
in