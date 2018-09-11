16-year-old to be charged as an adult in April murder

JEFFERSON CITY - A judge ruled a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult Thursday.

Zacchaeus Silva is accused of assaulting the victim, 63-year-old Jerry Robertson, with a jack handle on April 21, 2017.

The Jefferson City Police Department said Robertson suffered wounds from blunt force trauma and medical professionals could not revive him.

Kurt Valentine, chief juvenile officer for Cole County, called the certification hearing a tough case.

"You have a juvenile you'd normally keep in the court system, but we're dealing with an extremely vicious crime - one we normally don't see in Cole County," Valentine said.

Valentine said the ruling is fair.

"I'm never happy that we have a juvenile that does something like this, but I think it was fair and the right thing to do," he said.

Michael Couty, juvenile court administrator, said Silva will be tried as an adult because there aren't adequate rehabilitation services for the teen.

Couty said this is the second case of this nature in the last 10 years in the county.

After the hearing, Silva was taken to the Cole County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000. If it is paid, Silva must be placed under house arrest with a monitoring device.

Correction: Name of the 16-year-old was misspelled