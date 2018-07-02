17 dogs die at St. Louis shelter due to virus

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis animal shelter says seventeen dogs have died at the facility after an outbreak of a virus called distemper.

Stray Rescue founder Randy Grim says most of the dogs are puppies. About 24 dogs at the facility have tested positive for the virus.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the virus can affect a dog's respiratory and central nervous systems. The virus is treatable, but there's no cure.

Grim says he believes the outbreak was caused by distemper-infected raccoons in the area and introduced to the facility by a pregnant dog that was rescued about two months ago. According to Grim, it's customary not to vaccinate pregnant dogs when they arrive at the shelter.

The animal shelter will not be accepting any rescues for the next 30 days.