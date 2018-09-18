17-year-old Accused of Shooting Man in the Face

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis teenager is accused of shooting a man in the face and firing his gun at police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Jermaine Keys has been charged with first-degree assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney. Police say the victim is stable.

The victim went to a home to pick up his son from a baby sitter on Monday. The baby sitter saw another man put a gun to the victim's head. She heard a shot and saw the wounded man drive off,

then gave police a description of the shooter's car. After an exchange of gunfire with police, the suspect was found in a wooded lot.