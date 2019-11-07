17-year-old charged with murder, threatened to "shoot the place up"

JEFFERSON CITY - A deadly shooting on Halloween morning in Jefferson City was intentional, court documents say.

Officers responded to a weapons offense in the 1900 block of Rolling Hills Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday where they found 18-year-old Marquise Conley dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

A female witness told a detective that 17-year-old Devin Schrimpf, of Holts Summit, had visited the apartment earlier in the day and became angry when he found out there was another male there.

The witness said she had to force Schrimpf out of the home.

He later called her saying "I'm going to kill everybody over there; I'm shooting the place up," the witness told police.

She was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital at about 1:20 a.m. for unnamed reasons.

Video surveillance showed Schrimpf walking into the hospital just before 3:30 a.m., at which time documents say he visited the woman, telling her "it's just me and you; it's always going to be me and you" and that he had just been at the Rolling Hills Drive apartment.

A second witness told police that Schrimpf called her multiple times just after 2:30 a.m., again saying he would "shoot the place up," according to court documents.

Upon arrest on Wednesday, a detective described Schrimpf as being "deceptive" during an interview while providing inconsistent information. Schrimpf admitted, however, he had been at the house earlier in the day while another male was there.

Schrimpf is being held in the Callaway County Jail on charges of first degree murder and armed criminal action.

A JCPD news release said a juvenile male is also in custody, but it is unclear how he is connected with the incident.