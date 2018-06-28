17-year-old charged with threat to Missouri school

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have charged a teenager in connection with a bomb threat that forced a southwest Missouri high school's evacuation earlier this month.

Police said no explosive devices were found in Republic High School after the Nov. 11 threat to the 1,400-student school. The school was evacuated about 15 minutes before that day's scheduled dismissal time.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 17-year-old Honz Ladd was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat.

Online court records don't list a lawyer for Ladd.