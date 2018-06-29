17-year-old dies after being hit twice by cars

MEXICO - A 17-year-old died after being hit by two different cars Friday night according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 54 just west of Business 54 around 9:00 p.m.

The department said the teen was walking along the highway when 39-year-old Jason Sanders hit the victim with his car.

Shortly after, 19-year-old Megan Ross, who was driving behind Sanders, also hit the teen.

Mexico public safety said its initial investigation found neither Sanders nor Ross were drunk or speeding.

An investigation is still ongoing.