17-year-old faces charges of armed robbery

COLUMBIA - A 17-year-old is accused of threatening a victim at gun point then stealing his gun.

Knowledge D. Wilson was arrested Monday morning.

According to deputies, the victim said Wilson agreed purchase an accessory for a handgun. The two met on February 12 and Wilson threatened the victim at gunpoint then stole his gun, the victim told investigators.

Wilson was being held at Boone County Jail awaiting bond.