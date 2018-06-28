18 Arrested on Narcotics Charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY- At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement offices arrested 18 people on narcotics related warrants. The departments involved were Cole County Sheriff Office, Callaway county Sheriff Office, Jefferson City Police Department, Fulton Police Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Those arrested are:
Thomas J. Pittmon, two counts of distribution of controlled substance near public housing.
Margaret M. Rodecap, one count distribution of controlled substance.
Linda Holliman, two counts distribution of controlled substance.
Freddie J. Eads, one count of distribution of controlled substance, one count of distribution of controlled substance near public housing.
Janet L. Griffey, one count distribution of controlled substance.
Victory Ray Mantel Jr, two counts distribution of controlled substance.
Harley R. Mantel, one count distribution of controlled substance.
Ryan Lee Miller, two counts of distribution of controlled substance.
Judy Ann Dickens, three counts distribution of controlled substance.
Barry Richard Mudd, three counts of distribution of controlled substance near schools.
Charles N. McNeil, two counts distribution of controlled substance near schools.
Alan K. Lawson, distribution of controlled substance prior persistent offender.
Curtis L. Mahnken, distribution of controlled substance.
Cyrstal Marie Foreman, one count distribution of controlled substance near schools.
Robert Lee Pittmon Jr., two counts distribution of controlled substance prior persistent offender.
Andrew A. Anyaeto, one count distribution of controlled substance near public housing.
Jennifer M. David, three counts distribution of controlled substance.
Mark William Holliman, one count distribution of controlled substance.
At large in Callaway County for distribution of controlled substance:
Charles A. Robinson Sr.
Bradley C. Barrett
Mark S. Foreman
Kyle D. Rutherford
Kimberly K. Case
Tatum Carter
Doreen Blackmon
Charles R. Harris
Richard B. Hagedorn
Linda B. David
Arrested in Cole County for distribution of controlled substance:
Sonya Clark
Alohn Griffin
Terrell Williams
Tanya Bailey
James Fox
At large in Cole County for distribution of controlled substance:
Antoine Davis
Terrance Thomas
Terrance Perkiins
Tracey Davis
Brien Robinson
Becky Forbes
Otis Resonno
James Weed
Daren Carter
Robert Bonner
Joseph Frank
Cedric McCrary
Christopher Miller