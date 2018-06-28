18 Arrested on Narcotics Charges

CALLAWAY COUNTY- At 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement offices arrested 18 people on narcotics related warrants. The departments involved were Cole County Sheriff Office, Callaway county Sheriff Office, Jefferson City Police Department, Fulton Police Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Those arrested are:

Thomas J. Pittmon, two counts of distribution of controlled substance near public housing.

Margaret M. Rodecap, one count distribution of controlled substance.

Linda Holliman, two counts distribution of controlled substance.

Freddie J. Eads, one count of distribution of controlled substance, one count of distribution of controlled substance near public housing.

Janet L. Griffey, one count distribution of controlled substance.

Victory Ray Mantel Jr, two counts distribution of controlled substance.

Harley R. Mantel, one count distribution of controlled substance.

Ryan Lee Miller, two counts of distribution of controlled substance.

Judy Ann Dickens, three counts distribution of controlled substance.

Barry Richard Mudd, three counts of distribution of controlled substance near schools.

Charles N. McNeil, two counts distribution of controlled substance near schools.

Alan K. Lawson, distribution of controlled substance prior persistent offender.

Curtis L. Mahnken, distribution of controlled substance.

Cyrstal Marie Foreman, one count distribution of controlled substance near schools.

Robert Lee Pittmon Jr., two counts distribution of controlled substance prior persistent offender.

Andrew A. Anyaeto, one count distribution of controlled substance near public housing.

Jennifer M. David, three counts distribution of controlled substance.

Mark William Holliman, one count distribution of controlled substance.

At large in Callaway County for distribution of controlled substance:

Charles A. Robinson Sr.

Bradley C. Barrett

Mark S. Foreman

Kyle D. Rutherford

Kimberly K. Case

Tatum Carter

Doreen Blackmon

Charles R. Harris

Richard B. Hagedorn

Linda B. David

Arrested in Cole County for distribution of controlled substance:

Sonya Clark

Alohn Griffin

Terrell Williams

Tanya Bailey

James Fox

At large in Cole County for distribution of controlled substance:

Antoine Davis

Terrance Thomas

Terrance Perkiins

Tracey Davis

Brien Robinson

Becky Forbes

Otis Resonno

James Weed

Daren Carter

Robert Bonner

Joseph Frank

Cedric McCrary

Christopher Miller